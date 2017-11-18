British rider Daniel Hegarty dies after crashing in Macau GP

MACAU — British motorcycle rider Daniel Hegarty has died after crashing in the Macau Grand Prix on Saturday.

The 31-year-old Hegarty, competing for Topgun Racing Honda, came off his bike on a sharp bend during the sixth lap on the street circuit. He was flung into barriers, losing his helmet and sustaining fatal injuries.

The race was immediately red flagged and never restarted as Hegarty received emergency treatment. He died on his way to the hospital.

Race organizers said on Twitter: "The Macau Grand Prix Committee extends its deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Daniel."