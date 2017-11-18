Goffin ousts Federer in ATP Finals semifinal comeback

LONDON — A set up against a man he'd never lost to, Roger Federer looked to be cruising toward a shot at a seventh ATP Finals title. David Goffin had other ideas.

The Belgian rallied in the semifinals on Saturday to claim the biggest win of his career and stun the favourite 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

"It is the best win of my career, for sure," Goffin said.

"I started to feel the ball better at the end of the first set, so I wanted to be more aggressive. It paid off. I started to serve well. My forehand was going much better."

Federer was on course to reach his 11th final at the elite season-ending tournament when he cruised through the first set, but Goffin took advantage of a drop in his play to force a third set.

Despite having lost all six of his previous encounters with Federer, Goffin was able to execute better in the decider, breaking in the third game and producing a nerveless display of serving.

In the final on Sunday he will face Grigor Dimitrov or Jack Sock. They play later Saturday.

"I just think he raised his game," Federer said. "I couldn't follow any more. Maybe my game dropped naturally a little bit because he was playing better."

Having won all three of his round-robin matches at the O2 Arena, Federer continued his fine form to break twice in the first set.

However, the match turned in the second game of the second set. Federer wasted two game points on his serve before Goffin produced a forehand passing shot to take his first break point of the match.