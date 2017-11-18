Pumas beat Italy 31-15, end 7-test losing run

FLORENCE, Italy — Argentina ended a seven-match losing streak in beating Italy 31-15 with a strong second half in their rugby test on Saturday.

The Pumas scored the only try in the first hour, trailed 9-8 at halftime, and led only 17-15 after the first 60 minutes. But in the last 10 minutes they scored converted tries to flanker Marcos Kremer and fullback Joaquin Tuculet.

Flyhalf Nicholas Sanchez kicked 13 points in the Pumas' second win this year.

Carlo Canna kicked over four penalties for Italy, and scrumhalf Marcello Violi added a dropped goal, his side's last points.