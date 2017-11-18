England scores 4 tries as Wallabies beaten 30-6

LONDON — England benefited from three close-run TMO decisions before scoring three tries in the final eight minutes to beat Australia 30-6 on Saturday, sealing a fifth straight win over its big rugby rival following a dramatic test at Twickenham.

Much to the obvious annoyance of Australia coach Michael Cheika, the Wallabies had tries disallowed by the video referee either side of England winger Elliot Daly being awarded a try by the TMO in a game-changing passage of play in the 54th minute.

Jonathan Joseph, Jonny May and Danny Care then scored opportunistic tries after the 72nd minute to give the score a flattering look and ensure Australia's seven-match unbeaten run ended.

The English got back on track after an underwhelming 21-8 win over Argentina last weekend but they needed some help from Irish video referee Simon McDowell.

Michael Hooper was adjudged to have been offside in the build-up to his try midway through the first half — Cheika sarcastically laughed out loud and applauded when the decision was reached — and a 70th-minute try by winger Marika Koriobete was ruled out when the TMO spotted obstruction by Stephen Moore.

They were both marginal calls — as was the decision to allow Daly's try.

Australia centre Samu Kerevi burst through England's defence in a 40-meter break and passed to fellow midfielder Tevita Kuridrani for what should have been a free run to the line. Instead, Kuridrani dropped the ball and Ben Youngs spun away to launch a counterattack from inside his own 22.

Youngs punted forward and the ball looked like bouncing into touch but just stayed in play, allowing Daly to kick it further ahead — in front of the diving Beale — and the winger sprinted clear to gather over the try-line.

The try needed the say-so of the TMO and, after a long review, it was given.

Once again, Cheika was a picture of anger and frustration in the stands.