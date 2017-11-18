Arsenal overwhelms Tottenham, Man City keeps up title charge

LONDON — Arsenal chipped away at Tottenham's recent north London supremacy with a derby victory. Catching the Manchester City juggernaut, though, is looking harder by the week.

The English Premier League's last unbeaten team, City swatted aside Leicester 2-0 on Saturday with goals from Gabriel Jesus and Kevin De Bruyne.

Tottenham slipped 11 points behind the leaders in fourth after a six-match unbeaten run against Arsenal ended with a 2-0 loss. Arsenal is now only a point behind Tottenham, behind Liverpool on goal difference after Juergen Klopp's side beat Southampton 3-0.

Eden Hazard scored twice for Chelsea in a 4-0 victory at West Bromwich Albion that took the champions nine points behind City. The result could further imperil the job security of West Brom manager Tony Pulis.