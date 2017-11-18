Cyprus police: rival fans' rock throwing injures 7 officers

NICOSIA, Cyprus — Cyprus police say seven officers were injured when football fans hurled rocks at each other following a match in the capital Nicosia between crosstown rivals Omonia and APOEL.

Police said on Saturday the officers released tear gas to get fans to back off.

The rock-throwing late Friday also resulted in vehicles being damaged, including three police cars.

A lane on a nearby highway was briefly closed to allow crews to clear the asphalt of rocks and other debris. Police made no mention of any arrests.