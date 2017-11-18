Urawa, Al Hilal 1-1 in 1st leg of Asian Champs League final

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia and Urawa Reds of Japan drew 1-1 in the first leg of the Asian Champions League final on Saturday.

Both goals at King Fahd International Stadium came in the first half.

Rafael Silva gave Urawa the early lead and an away goal, while Omar Khribin equalized with his 10th of the tournament.

Urawa, the one-time champion a decade ago, was on the board after just eight minutes through Silva's low shot from inside the area.