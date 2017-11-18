'We are the city': Roma beats Lazio 2-1 in heated derby

Totti watched like a proud father from the tribune, comfortable in the knowledge the Giallorossi are looking more organized under first-year coach Di Francesco, his former teammate.

Less than three weeks ago, Roma dominated English Premier League champion Chelsea 3-0 in the Champions League and now it is in the hunt for its first Serie A title since 2001 — with city bragging rights.

Di Francesco said he was proudest of having earned the respect of Roma's players.

"That's the toughest challenge at Roma, winning over the changing room," Di Francesco said. "But we believe in what we're doing. Now we need to show continuity and keep going."

The scene at the Stadio Olimpico was electric from the start, although the evening began with a sombre and unified dedication to Gabriele Sandri, the Lazio supporter who was shot and killed by a policeman 10 years ago.

Even Roma fans applauded when the stadium announcer acknowledged Sandri's family in attendance. Lazio supporters then unveiled a huge banner featuring an image of Sandri's face next to an eagle, the club mascot.

Roma fans began the second half by holding up a huge banner that read, "L'Urbe Siamo Noi" — "We are the city" — in a mix of Latin and Italian.

The message seemed to get to the pitch quickly as Aleksandar Kolarov earned a penalty three minutes into the second half to set up Perotti's penalty.

As he usually does, Perotti walked slowly up to the spot and was practically standing still when he precisely placed his shot in the right corner, even though goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha leaped in the right direction.

Roma's entire squad leaped over the advertising boards and ran to celebrate under the Curva Sud — southern end — where the club's hard-core "ultra" fans sit. The fans responded by launching yellow smoke into the air.

It didn't take long for more celebration as Perotti took the ball away near midfield then crossed to Nainggolan who found the target with an angled shot from beyond the area.

This time even Roma's bench players ran over to the Curva.

In the 70th, the referee needed to use video assistance to determine a handball by Roma defender Kostas Manolas and award Lazio the penalty that Immobile converted.

There were a few nervous moments at the end but Roma goalkeeper Allison made a well-timed stop on Immobile to preserve the victory.

By Andrew Dampf, The Associated Press