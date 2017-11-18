Bradley tops UTSA in Island of the Bahamas Showcase 71-69

NASSAU, Bahamas — Donte Thomas had 18 rebounds and seven assists, Darrell Brown made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 29 seconds left, and Bradley edged UTSA 71-69 on Saturday in the Island of the Bahamas Showcase.

Brown's make put Bradley up 68-67 but Giovanni De Nicolao hit two free throws on the other end as UTSA retook the lead. JoJo McGlaston received a pass at the wing from Brown and was fouled on a 3-pointer by a closing-out Austin Karrer. The 3 was well short but he made all three free throws with 0.4 seconds left.

McGlaston added 15 points and Brown finished with 14 for Bradley (3-1), which will play in the fifth-place game on Sunday.

The Braves only allowed three field goals in the final 12-plus minutes of the first half as they took a 30-26 lead.