'Lions don't recover like humans': Zlatan back in United win

MANCHESTER, England — Zlatan Ibrahimovic returned from a seven-month injury layoff in Manchester United's 4-1 victory over Newcastle in the English Premier League, and so did the striker's bravado.

"I feel special," Ibrahimovic said. "Different day, same quality. I am not worried at all because I know what I can do."

Asked if he feared the knee ligament damage was career-ending, the 36-year-old Swede replied: "Lions, they don't recover like humans."

United also welcomed back Paul Pogba from a shorter layoff with a hamstring injury. On his first appearance in two months, Pogba scored and set up another goal as he restored fluidity and dynamism to the team.