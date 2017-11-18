Michigan QB Brandon Peters carted off field with injury

MADISON, Wis. — Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters has been carted off the field with an injury in the third quarter of 19th-ranked Michigan's game Saturday against No. 5 Wisconsin.

Peters was pressured by linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel after throwing an incompletion on third-and-5 from the Michigan 30 with about 3 minutes left in the third. Wisconsin linebacker T.J. Edwards called for trainers from the Michigan sideline with Peters lying still on the ground.

Wolverine players took a knee while watching as trainers tended to Peters.

He stayed down for a couple minutes before sitting up on the field for a couple more minutes. Peters needed help to get on the cart.