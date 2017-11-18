14-man All Blacks subdue Scotland 22-17

EDINBURGH, Scotland — New Zealand upheld its unbeaten record against Scotland by winning at Murrayfield 22-17 on Saturday.

In injury time, Scotland star Stuart Hogg sliced through the All Blacks defence and hared toward the left corner flag. But 10 metres from the try-line, he was bundled out by Beauden Barrett and spilled the ball forward, ending the threat of beating New Zealand for the first time in 112 years.

Barrett finished off a superb team try in the fourth quarter, during which the All Blacks played the entire time a man down.

Leading 15-8 and moments after Scotland scored its first try, centre Sonny Bill Williams brilliantly offloaded as he was falling, to fullback Damian McKenzie, who incredibly anticipated the pass. He curved out and fed Barrett, who flew untouched to the line.