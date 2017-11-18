C. Michigan shooting spree wipes out D-III Eureka 103-68

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — David DiLeo scored a career-high 28 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Cecil Williams scored 17 points and collected 13 rebounds and Central Michigan beat Division III level Eureka 103-68 on Saturday.

Five Chippewas scored in double figures, and Central Michigan's 20 3-pointers tied the program record for most 3s in a game. The team went 20 for 51 from 3 (39.2 per cent) and had a rebounding advantage of 55-37.

DiLeo scored the game's first basket on a layup and later made a 3 and a pair of free throws to put Central Michigan up 12-2 on the way to a 52-33 halftime lead. DiLeo's eighth 3-pointer of the game put CMU up 91-55.

Gavin Peppers never missed from the floor and finished with 17 points on 6-for-6 shooting from the field, three coming from behind the 3-point line, and made both his free throws.