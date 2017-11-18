Florida State routs Delaware State 77-6

The teams agreed to play 10-minute quarters during the second half. NCAA rules state that at "any time during the game, the playing time of any remaining period or periods and the intermission between halves may be shortened by mutual agreement of the opposing head coaches and the referee."

The NCAA rules only allow for shortening the length of time in each quarter and don't permit the use of a running clock, though there is evidence of games having used running clocks in the past. It is the seventh time since 2012 a game has been shortened in the second half.

It is the second time involving Florida State with the first time being 2012 against Savannah State. After a 56-minute weather delay in the second quarter with Florida State ahead 48-0, officials agreed to use a running clock. The game was called for good in the third quarter due to lightning with the Seminoles leading 55-0.

THE TAKEAWAY

Delaware State: Coach Kevin Carter and his team can claim at least one moral victory. The touchdown marked the first time in nine games that an FCS team had scored a first-quarter TD on the Seminoles.

Florida State: This marks the first time this season that Florida State has scored 30 or more points in a game. Its previous season high was 28 in a three-point loss to Louisville on Oct. 21.

UP NEXT

Delaware State: Season complete.

Florida State: Travel to Florida on Saturday. It is the first time since 1959 that both teams go into the game with losing records.

By Joe Reedy, The Associated Press