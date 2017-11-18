Vereen, Creammer lead VMI past Presbyterian 78-58

LEXINGTON, Va. — Austin Vereen scored 22 points with four 3-pointers and 7-for-9 shooting, Tyler Creammer added 19 more and a hot-shooting VMI led start to finish to win its home opener 78-58 against Presbyterian on Saturday.

Will Miller scored 12 points for the Keydets, who shot 53 per cent from the floor (28-53), held Presbyterian to 40-per cent shooting, posted 10 steals and 20 assists. Keith Smith led VMI (1-3) with a career-best nine assists with six points. Creammer was 9-for-16 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds.

Presbyterian (1-3) placed four in double-digit scoring led by Montenia Nelson's 13. Francois Lewis scored 11 and J.C. Younger and Reggie Dillard 10 apiece. The Blue Hose cut an 8-0 start by VMI down to 12-10 only to see the Keydets go on a 13-4 run that included 11 by Vereen. He began the run with back-to-back 3-pointers. VMI led 41-27 at halftime. VMI's top scorer Bubba Parham (17 ppg) went 0-for-5 from the floor and finished with two free throws.

