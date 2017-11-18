Manhattan holds off Harvard 73-69 behind Crawford's 19

RIVERDALE, N.Y. — Calvin Crawford had 19 points and nine rebounds, Rich Williams made a late go-ahead 3, and Manhattan held off Harvard 73-69 on Saturday to open the season with its second straight win for the first time since 2013-14.

The Terriers (2-0) saw their 15-point halftime lead vanish after Harvard's Rio Haskett tied it at 59 and the Crimson scored eight straight to lead 59-53 with 6:11 left to play.

Williams hit a 3 for a 67-64 Manhattan lead, but Harvard's Seth Towns made in a one-point game, 70-69, with a 3-pointer with 1:03 to go. Zavier Turner and Zane Waterman combined for three free throws in the final 18 seconds to seal the win.

Williams' first of five 3s sparked a 10-4 run and Manhattan pulled away to a 40-25 halftime lead behind 14 points from Williams. He finished with 18 points.