No. 6 Auburn rips Louisiana-Monroe 42-14; No. 1 Tide next

AUBURN, Ala. — Darius Slayton's 50-yard scoring catch late in the first half gave No. 6 Auburn the lead, and the Tigers pulled away for a 42-14 romp over Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday to set up next week's visit from No. 1 Alabama.

Kam Martin scored two touchdowns, one rushing and one receiving, in the third quarter. Nick Ruffin scored on a 45-yard interception return in the fourth. Despite a sluggish first half, Auburn's final production was still impressive: 317 yards rushing and 552 total yards.

Auburn (9-2, No. 6 CFP) can earn a spot in the Southeastern Conference championship game by beating Alabama next week.

"It's what college football is all about and what we came to Auburn for," Auburn running back Chandler Cox said.

Auburn also will be playing to protect its hopes for a spot in the College Football Playoff, a possibility that seemed unlikely after a loss to LSU on Oct. 14 left the Tigers 5-2.

"I'm proud of our team," coach Gus Malzahn said. "Four weeks ago if somebody would have said we're in this position, I don't think anybody would believe it."

The Tigers, perhaps distracted by last week's rout of then-No. 2 Georgia and next week's Iron Bowl showdown with Alabama, were tied at 7 with ULM (4-6) late in the first half.

"They were playing like it was their Super Bowl," said Martin of the Warhawks. "They had two weeks to prepare for us. We just had to calm down and run the ball like we do."

Auburn took the lead on Slayton's bomb from Jarrett Stidham with 1:27 remaining in the half.

Auburn pulled away in the third quarter. Stidham added a 41-yard touchdown pass to Martin, who also scored on a 1-yard run.