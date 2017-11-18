Schor's 3 TDs give 11-0 James Madison 31-3 win over Elon

ELON, N.C. — Bryan Schor passed for 214 yards and ran for three touchdowns and defending FCS national champion James Madison finished unbeaten in the regular season for the first time since 1975, defeating Elon 31-3 on Saturday.

The Dukes (11-0, 8-0 Colonial Athletic Association) also got a blocked punt and return from D'Angelo Amos to run their winning streak to 22 games and become the first team to go unbeaten in conference play in consecutive years.

Schor had scoring runs of 21 and 2 yards in the second quarter to put James Madison up 17-0 at halftime. Amos has his special teams score early in the third quarter and Schor added a 6-yard run late in the game.

Kyle Hawkins had 11 tackles to lead a defence that held the Phoenix to 222 yards of total offence. The Dukes haven't surrendered more than 14 points to an opponent all season.