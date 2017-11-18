Stony Brook wins with Hail Mary, 20-19

ORONO, Maine — Harrison Jackson snagged Joe Carbone's Hail Mary pass on the final play of the game to give Stony Brook a 20-19 victory over Maine on Saturday, giving a big boost to the Seawolves' bid for an FCS playoff berth.

Stony Brook (9-2, 7-1) finished second to top-ranked James Madison in the Colonial Athletic Association with its most wins since joining the CAA in 2013 and awaits Sunday's announcement of the playoff field.

The Seawolves took over on downs with 31 seconds left and no timeouts. A pass interference penalty got them 15 yards and, on second down, Carbone found Donavin Washington in the middle for 23 yards. Carbone stopped the clock with six seconds left. He then threw the high-arcing pass to the right side of the end zone where Jackson rose above the crowd to grab the game-winner with the Seawolves bench emptying to celebrate.

The Black Bears (4-6, 3-5) led 19-7 at halftime before the Seawolves scored twice in the fourth quarter, the first time on Carbone's 11-yard toss to Washington with 10:46 remaining.