Monahan's first hat trick lifts Flames over Flyers 5-4

The two teams combined for eight goals on 54 shots through the opening 40 minutes.

Manning and Provorov each scored their third goals of the season and Couturier netted his team-high 12th to give the Flyers a 3-1 lead through one period.

Monahan and the Flames' power play took over the game in the second period.

The 23-year-old centre redirected a shot by Kris Versteeg to draw the Flames within 3-2 at the 6:07 mark and tied the score less than 4 minutes later by depositing a Gaudreau rebound past his former teammate.

The Flyers regained the lead on Patrick's second goal of the season with 5:58 remaining in the period, but an elbowing penalty to Flyers defenceman Shayne Gostisbehere led to the Flames' third power play of the period. Monahan converted, tying the score again on a shot from the slot with 5:04 remaining for his first career three-goal game.

"I wasn't a good team player on that play," Gostisbehere said. "In the heat of the moment I let my teammates down. I was upset."

Gaudreau assisted on two of Monahan's three goals and also scored on a first-period breakaway off a long stretch pass from right winger Michael Ferland.

"He's a guy always looking for offence and cutting to the middle," Elliott said of Gaudreau. "He got us on one tonight."

NOTES: Flyers D Radko Gudas sat out Saturday's game while awaiting a phone hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety for his slash to the neck of Winnipeg Jets forward Mathieu Perreault. Gudas is expected to have the hearing on Sunday. ... Flames LW Matthew Tkachuk served a one-game suspension for tapping Detroit Red Wings forward Luke Witkowski in the back of the leg on Wednesday night, sparking two fights near the end of an 8-2 loss.

UP NEXT:

Flames: continue their six-game road trip Monday night in Washington against the Capitals.

Flyers: return to action Tuesday night against the Vancouver Canucks.

By Chuck Gormley, The Associated Press