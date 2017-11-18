Youngstown State runs past Missouri State 38-10

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Tevin McCaster ran for 181 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries and Youngstown State piled up 284 yards on the ground to roll past Missouri State 38-10 in a regular-season finale on Saturday.

McCaster scored on a 6-yard run in the second quarter and added a 28-yarder in the fourth quarter for the Penguins (6-5, 4-4 Missouri Valley Football Conference). Joe Alessi scored on a 34-yard run in the second quarter and Ricky Davis capped the scoring with a 10-yard TD run in the final period. The Penguins led 10-0 after one quarter on Zak Kennedy's 30-yard field goal and Samuel St. Surin's fumble recovery in the end zone on a botched punt attempt. It was 24-0 by halftime.

Peyton Huslig connected on just 5 of 21 pass attempts for 45 yards, but he ran for 124 yards on 24 totes for Missouri State. Myron Mason added 67 yards on 11 carries, including a 4-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.

Youngstown has posted three straight lopsided wins over the Bears (3-8, 2-6).