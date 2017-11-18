McIntosh scores 21 to lead Northwestern to win over La Salle

B.J. Johnson led La Salle with 22 points and seven rebounds. Johnson scored 15 points in the second half as the Explorers tried to comeback from a double-digit deficit by shooting 67.9 per cent (19-for-28).

"They are a really good team and it's always hard to play a really good team after a loss," La Salle coach Dr. John Giannini said. "We were excited. We were ready. We did everything right in the first part of the first half except make wide open shots."

Northwestern shot 62.1 per cent (18-for-29) overall in the first half to La Salle's 31.3 per cent (10-for-32).

BIG PICTURE

La Salle: The Explorers are in the middle of a three-game stretch against Power Five schools, and have played the second toughest non-league schedule in the Atlantic-10 over the last five years behind VCU, according to RPI rankings.

Northwestern: The Wildcats bounced back from a loss to Creighton, but likely need to beat Texas Tech to avoid falling out of the Top 25.

TURNING POINT

The Explorers cut the deficit to 64-57 with 8:38 to play, but Northwestern used a 13-4 run to pull away. The Wildcats were 4-for-4 on 3-pointers over that stretch, including three straight to take a 77-61 lead with 4:33 remaining. McIntosh made two 3-pointers, while Lindsey and Falzon each had one.

ROLE PLAYER

Falzon made his season debut after being out since last December with a knee injury. The red-shirt sophomore scored all his points on the perimeter, going 3-for-5 on 3-pointers, in 18 minutes.

TIP-INS: The Wildcats won the rebound battle 33-27, but La Salle held a 10-8 edge on the offensive boards. . Northwestern has been beaten on the boards in three straight games. . The Explorers scored 23 points off Northwestern's 14 turnovers. The Wildcats are averaging 14 turnovers per game. . Northwestern was 6-for-6 from the foul line.

UP NEXT

La Salle plays Boston College before meeting its second ranked team of the season, No. 11 Miami, on Wednesday.

Northwestern returns home after the title game to host mid-major Sacred Heart, then closes the month at Georgia Tech.

By William S. Paxton, The Associated Press