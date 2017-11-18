Johnson's leads Charleston Southern past Liberty 20-19

CHRARLESTON, S.C. — London Johnson accounted for 263 yards running and passing and a rushing touchdown and Tyler Tekac made a 42-yard field goal as time expired to give Charleston Southern a 20-19 win over Liberty on Saturday.

Just 71 seconds before Tekac's heroics, Alex Probert made a 49-yard field goal to put the Flames ahead 19-17. On Charleston Southern's game-winning drive, Juwan Wells sacked Johnson for an 11-yard loss to force third-and-21. After the Buccaneers called timeout to stop the clock, Johnson completed a 25-yard pass to Saire Davis for a first down. Johnson then ran for 9 yards before completing a 9-yard pass to Geoffrey Wall and an 18-yarder to Kenny Dinkins to put Charleston Southern (6-5, 3-2 Big South) at Liberty's 25-yard line to set up Tekac.

Johnson threw for 186 yards and ran 20 times for 77 yards. Noah Shuler had 13 carries for 84 yards and a touchdown and Kameron Brown had 106 yards receiving on four receptions.

Stephen Calvert led Liberty (6-5, 2-3) with 255 yards passing and two scores, both of which went to Antonio Gandy-Golden who had 10 receptions for 113 yards.