Duclair leads Coyotes to OT win over Senators

Midway through the third period, with the Coyotes on the power play, Condon dove to make the save, but whiffed on the puck leaving an easy play for Duclair for his second of the game to make it 2-2.

"I saw an opportunity to make a play, it was the right decision, and I just didn't execute it and missed the puck," said Condon. "I was just trying to chip it past Duclair and missed it so something else to work on in practice."

It's not the first time this season Condon has made a costly mistake in the third. In an Oct. 24 game against Los Angeles with the Senators leading 2-1, Condon made a bad play behind the net that led to the Kings scoring the tying goal and eventually winning in overtime as well.

"You can't pin anything on any one guy," said Borowiecki. "The game's so fluid and fast, things happen."

The Senators opened the scoring late in the first as Tom Pyatt sprung Stone down the wing to beat Raanta for his team leading 13th goal.

Less than two minutes later, the Coyotes tied it up. Erik Karlsson tried to knock down Jason Demers's pass, but it got past him and allowed Duclair to beat him in a foot race as he wrapped a puck behind Condon.

Ottawa regained the lead early in the second as Borowiecki was able to make the most of a Cody Ceci rebound that Jean-Gabriel Pageau was able to tip and get to Borowiecki giving him a wide-open right side.

With two goals on the season Borowiecki has hit a career high.

"I've made a concerted effort to round up my game here a little bit this year," said Borowiecki. "I think I'm still doing good things defensively, but any time I can chip in offensively I'm very happy to do that."

The Coyotes had a great chance to tie the game back up, but Condon made a great save on Derek Stepan.

The Senators are back in action tomorrow against the New York Rangers in the first of a three-game road trip.

Notes: The Senators will be without D Chris Wideman as he sustained a torn hamstring Thursday night and is out indefinitely. …The Coyotes Christian Dvorak played his 100th NHL game…The host of Jeopardy, Alex Trebek, was on hand for the game as he was in Ottawa to receive the Order of Canada.

By Lisa Wallace, The Canadian Press