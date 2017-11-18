Crawford, Brown lead Wake Forest past Quinnipiac, 72-55

LYNCHBURG, Va. — Bryant Crawford scored 17 points, Chaundee Brown had 16 and Wake Forest opened a 22-point lead by halftime and beat Quinnipiac 72-55 on Saturday in the Paradise Jam.

The Demon Deacons (1-3) bolted to a 44-22 lead by the intermission and ended their three-game losing streak.

Wake Forest led 24-14 with seven minutes left in the first half and took command by outscoring Quinnipiac 20-8 the rest of the half. The Bobcats trailed by as many as 26 and got no closer than 13 in the second half.

Chaise Daniels scored 12 points and Abdulai Bundu had 11 for the Bobcats (1-3), who never led. Quinnipiac shot just 28.8 per cent (15 of 52) and was outrebounded 42-35. They also were outscored 28-6 in the paint.