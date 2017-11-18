Russia's Elena Nikitina wins World Cup skeleton in Park City

PARK CITY, Utah — Russia's Elena Nikitina won a World Cup skeleton race Saturday while her Olympic bronze medal remains under scrutiny as part of the investigation into state-sponsored doping at the 2014 Sochi Games.

She erased a slight deficit in her second run to finish in 1 minute, 40.49 seconds. Germans took the next two spots — Tina Hermann in 1:40.51 and Jacqueline Loelling in 1:40.73.

Katie Uhlaender was the top American, finishing seventh, and reigning Olympic champion Lizzy Yarnold of Britain was eighth.

The International Olympic Committee will decide on Dec. 5 if Russia can compete at the upcoming Pyeongchang Games. Nikitina's result from Sochi might also be vacated if a separate IOC panel determines she was guilty of doping then.