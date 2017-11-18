South Africa beats lacklustre France 18-17 in scrappy test

SAINT-DENIS, France — South Africa scraped past a lacklustre France 18-17 in rugby on Saturday to make some amends for the horror performance against Ireland.

South Africa right winger Dillyn Leyds and France flyhalf Anthony Belleau scored their first international tries, both in a scrappy first half that ended 8-7 to the Springboks.

Center Jesse Kriel seemed to have finished off the lacklustre French with a try awarded after a TMO review for a suspected knock on by lock Eben Etzebeth, who offloaded just about cleanly near the line.

But replacement scrumhalf Baptiste Serin ducked under a couple of tackles for a converted try to set up a frantic final three minutes.