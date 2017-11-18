South Africa beats lacklustre France 18-17 in scrappy test

SAINT-DENIS, France — South Africa scraped past a lacklustre France 18-17 in rugby on Saturday to make some amends for the horror performance against Ireland.
South Africa right winger Dillyn Leyds and France flyhalf Anthony Belleau scored their first international tries, both in a scrappy first half that ended 8-7 to the Springboks.
Center Jesse Kriel seemed to have finished off the lacklustre French with a try awarded after a TMO review for a suspected knock on by lock Eben Etzebeth, who offloaded just about cleanly near the line.
But replacement scrumhalf Baptiste Serin ducked under a couple of tackles for a converted try to set up a frantic final three minutes.
It proved too late, as the Springboks beat France for the fourth time this year.
South Africa was reeling from a record 38-3 loss away to Ireland, while the French were also in payback mood after being soundly beaten by New Zealand 38-18.
France coach Guy Noves surprisingly kept the same side, while counterpart Allister Coetzee unsurprisingly made 10 changes.
Belleau slotted over a penalty early in the second half to put the French briefly ahead, but only because oppsite Handre Pollard left his kicking boots in the Stade de France dressing room.
He missed three penalties and a conversion, the third penalty miss a woeful slice wide from near the posts after 55 minutes.
Then he found his range, slotting one over shortly after and converting Kriel's try to pad the Springboks lead to 18-10 with about 15 minutes left.
Belleau's late penalty attempt from wide left missed and the home side's efforts petered out until Serin showed quick thinking to spot enough of a gap in the South African defence to squeeze his slim frame through.
France beat South Africa this week for the right to host the 2023 Rugby World Cup, in what was a major coup for French Rugby President Bernard Laporte after months of campaigning looked set to end in defeat.
Noves should hope he's still in a good mood.
Because Laporte gave Noves a target of winning three of the four matches this autumn.
But the Tricolors, also beaten in midweek by the All Blacks in a match that didn't hold test status, have lost three with only Japan left next week.
That might yet prove to be Noves' last game in charge.
By Jerome Pugmire, The Associated Press
