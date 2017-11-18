Insigne shows what Italy missed in Napoli win

ROME — It's what virtually all of Italy was hoping to see in the World Cup playoff against Sweden: Lorenzo Insigne streaking past the defence to score a decisive goal.

It finally happened on Saturday but Insigne was wearing a Napoli shirt instead of the national team kit.

Insigne helped the Serie A leader beat AC Milan 2-1 and strengthen the belief of all of the country's armchair fans.

Azzurri supporters were livid with recently fired Italy coach Gian Piero Ventura for under-utilizing Insigne in the 1-0 aggregate loss to Sweden. The speedy winger is considered Italy's most talented player at the moment, and he showed why again at San Paolo Stadium.