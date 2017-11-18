Rodriguez scores 19, No. 22 Seton Hall beats pesky NJIT

NEWARK, N.J. — Desi Rodriguez scored 19 points and No. 22 Seton Hall used an 18-2 second-half run to shake off pesky NJIT and post an 82-53 victory on Saturday.

Sophomore Myles Powell added 13 points and freshman Myles Cale had a 3-point basket and a three-point play in the big run in helping the Pirates (4-0) win their 20th straight non-conference game at the Prudential Center. Cale finished with 11 points.

Khadeen Carrington added nine points as the Pirates beat NJIT for the sixth time in as many games. The big surprise was centre Angel Delgado being held to five points and two rebounds in 16 minutes, playing only 2 minutes in the second half.

Freshman Sando Mamukelashvili filled in well for Delgado, collecting 11 points, nine rebounds and four blocked shots.

Abdul Lewis had 10 points and five rebounds to lead the Highlanders (1-2), who drew within 39-35 after scoring the first five points of the second half. Chris Jenkins added nine points for NJIT, which is winless in 15 games at the Prudential Center, which is about a mile from its campus.

NJIT, now 1-22 against Big East schools, made Seton Hall work for this one despite never leading in the game. They were tied at 10 early, and got within 33-30 late in the first half before Seton Hall scored the final six points, two on fast breaks by Powell.

CHANGING OFFICIALS: Matt Potter started the game as one of the three officials because Nathan Hall was late getting to the game because of a delayed plane. Hall replaced Potter at the start of the second half and finished the game.

UP NEXT:

NJIT: hosts Division III Kean on Wednesday

SETON HALL: faces Rhode Island in NIT Season Tip-Off at Barclays Center in New York City on Thanksgiving.