20-4 run helps lift Mississippi State over Florida A&M

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State used a balanced scoring attack Saturday and a 20-4 run to open the second half en route to a 79-48 win over Florida A&M.

Nick Weatherspoon, Quinndary Weatherspoon, Lamar Peters and Abdul Ado all had 12 points to lead Mississippi State (2-0). Tyson Carter scored 10 points and Ado added eight rebounds and three blocked shots in his first collegiate action after redshirting last season.

Marcus Barham had a game-high 15 points for Florida A&M (0-4) while Desmond Williams added 14 with eight rebounds.

Mississippi State led 28-17 at halftime and broke the game wide open with a 20-4 run to open the second half. The Bulldogs shot 53.2 per cent for the game, including a 67.7 per cent showing in the second half.

Florida A&M shot just 28.1 per cent for the game and had 24 turnovers.

BIG PICTURE

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs opened its hectic slate Saturday in a stretch that includes three games in five days. While that is normal for the non-conference slate, it does leave the Bulldogs anxious about their depth issues. Junior Xavian Stapleton is listed day-to-day with a sprained knee and Eli Wright also did not play Saturday because of a suspension. Before the season opened, the Bulldogs had only 11 scholarship players on the roster.

Florida A&M: After playing four games on the road to open the season, the Rattlers seek to collect their first win on Monday in their home debut. The Rattlers have faced a challenging non-conference schedule thus far and have dropped games to the likes of UNLV, Miami and now Mississippi State. Florida A&M will also face Power 5 programs Texas and Georgia Tech later in the non-conference schedule.

UP NEXT

Mississippi State returns to action Monday as the Bulldogs host a first-ever meeting with Wisconsin-Green Bay.