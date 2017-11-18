Mount Saint Mary's survives 84-81 thriller, Robinson with 20

ORLANDO, Fla. — The trio of Junior Robinson, Jonah Antonio and Greg Alexander combined for 55 points and all nine 3-pointers as Mount Saint Mary's slipped past North Florida 84-81 in a game that came down to the wire on Saturday.

Robinson scored a jumper to break a 78-78 tie with 37 seconds remaining and Donald Carey made all four free throws despite being scoreless to that point.

The hard-fought game saw 10 ties, 17 lead changes and wasn't settled until the very end. Ivan Gandia-Rosa scored North Florida's final six points, his drive with 10 seconds on the clock pulled the Ospreys to 82-81. After two Carey free throws at eight seconds, Gandia-Rosa saw a potential game-tying 3-pointer rim out as time expired. Gandia-Rosa finished with 14 points and six assists.

Robinson, who corralled the game-ending rebound, led the way for the Tribe with 20 points. Antonio added 18 points, Alexander 17 and Odri Habwe 11.