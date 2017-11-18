Bogues, Holyfield combine for 55 points, SFA wins 118-64

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Shannon Bogues and TJ Holyfield combined for 55 points as Stephen F. Austin almost doubled Division III Howard Payne's point total for a 118-64 victory on Saturday afternoon.

Bogues, who became the first SFA player to hit the 30-point mark this year, came off the bench to make 12 of 17 field goal attempts and Holyfield was 9 of 11 for 25 points with nine rebounds and five steals. Kevon Harris added 14 points and John Comeaux chipped in 13 for SFA which has started the season with four straight wins.

The Lumberjacks had a hot hand throughout, shooting 60 per cent (42-71) from the field and nailing 9 of 19 (47 per cent) from beyond the arc. This was SFA's highest point total since scoring 138 against Schreiner in the 1996-97 season.

SFA's next game will be at Mississippi State on Wednesday.