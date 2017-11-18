Laval advances to Vanier Cup once again

CALGARY — Quarterback Hugo Richard threw for 258 yards and two touchdowns as the Laval Rouge et Or defeated the Calgary Dinos 35-23 on Saturday to win the Mitchell Bowl and advance to the U Sports national championship.

Richard finished the game 21 of 32 and also ran the ball eight times for 31 yards.

The Quebec City school will go for its 10th Vanier Cup next weekend in Hamilton against the Western Mustangs. Western defeated the Acadia Axemen 81-3 earlier Saturday in the Uteck Bowl.

Calgary has lost all six of its meetings with the Rouge et Or — three times in the Vanier Cup (2010, 2013, 2016), twice in the Mitchell Bowl (2011, 2017), once in the Uteck Bowl (2008).