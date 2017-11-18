Jackson State upsets SWAC East champion Alcorn State, 7-3

JACKSON, Miss. — Terrell Kennedy ran 69 yards for the game-winning touchdown in the second quarter as Jackson State upset Southwestern Conference East Division champion Alcorn State, 7-3 in the regular season finale Saturday.

Alcorn State, which clinched the division title last week, had a streak of 11 straight victories over division rivals going into the contest. The Braves are already assured of a berth in a fourth-straight SWAC Championship Game, where they will face either Grambling or Southern.

Alcorn State coach Fred McNair referred to the road game as a "pit stop" on its way to Houston and the championship game December 2.

Jackson State started the season 0-7, but now have won three of its last four games and assured the Tigers of hometown bragging rights.