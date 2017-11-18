Ontario wins gold at Canadian mixed championship

SWAN RIVER, Man. — Ontario's Mike Anderson and his team from Thornhill won the 2018 Canadian mixed curling championship on Saturday with a 7-3 victory over Robert Desjardins of Quebec.

Anderson, playing alongside vice-skip Danielle Inglis, second Sean Harrison and lead Lauren Harrison, stole a go-ahead point in the seventh end and three more in the eighth and final end to pull away and seal the win.

"Awesome would be the first word. Proud would be the second, probably," said Anderson when asked to describe the feeling of winning a Canadian title.

"It's starting to set in. When we were reading the names of the people who've won the trophy in the past, and now to be considered in that class, and nobody can ever take that away from us, it's pretty special."