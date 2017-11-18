Coastal Carolina ends 9-game skid 13-7 over Idaho

MOSCOW, Idaho — Alex James scored on a 42-yard run and Coastal Carolina made its longest football trip in history a success, defeating Idaho 13-7 on Saturday to end a nine-game losing streak.

Evan Rabon kicked field goals of 52 yards, which tied his career long, and 34 yards for the Chanticleers (2-9), whose previous longest trip was to Missoula, Montana, for a 2013 FCS playoff game. Coastal Carolina, which is in its final season of transitioning to the FBC Sun Belt Conference, had lost five games by eight points or less.

The Vandals (3-7), who are leaving the Sun Belt for the FCS Big Sky Conference, went 75 yards in nine plays, capped by Mason Petrino's 18-yard pass to Alfonso Onunwor on their first possession. Petrino started in place of injured Matt Linehan.

Idaho had 277 yards to 275 for the Chanticleers but the Vandals had eight penalties for 84 yards and they went 5 of 14 on third down and failed on a fourth down at midfield late in the game. They also had a field goal blocked by Amir Howard early in the third quarter.