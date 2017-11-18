George Mason beats CSU Northridge from line, 78-73 in OT

FAIRFAX, Va. — Goanar Mar tied the game with 14 seconds left in regulation, tied it again to start overtime and George Mason hit eight straight free throws to hold off Cal State Northridge, 78-73 Saturday.

Michael Warren hit a three-pointer to give the Matadors the lead with just under four minutes left in regulation and Zeno Lake pushed the advantage to 65-62 with 2:56 remaining.

Mar finished with a career-high 22 points and 11 rebounds, going 7-for-7 from the line for the Patriots. Otis Livingston II finished with 20 points.

Tavrion Dawson put up 26 points and pulled down nine rebounds to lead CSU Northridge (1-2). Warren finished with 18 points and grabbed seven boards.