Walker, Hornets defeat Clippers 102-87 to snap 6-game skid

Coach Doc Rivers said the Clippers are still trying to find their identity.

The Hornets led 73-71 entering the fourth quarter, but limited the Clippers to 6-of-20 shooting in the fourth quarter while forcing five turnovers.

The Hornets began to pull away midway through the fourth quarter.

Walker extended the lead to eight when knocked down a 3-pointer from the left wing with 3 minutes to play.

TIP INS

Clippers: DeAndre Jordan had 10 points and 14 rebounds. ... Shot 8 of 29 from 3-point range.

Hornets: Jeremy Lamb left the game with a right hamstring strain. ... Only had one turnover in the first half.

BEVERLY EXPECTED BACK: Austin Rivers said he's hoping that getting Patrick Beverly back for the team's next game will give a shot in the arm to a team in need of one.

"It will help because it's another guard in there, but we'll figure it out. We're about 15 games in now, so we've got to get this going."

CHECKING IT OUT: After committing a foul in the second quarter against Jordan, an unhappy Howard grabbed a television monitor located underneath the basket in hands waiting for the replay. Displeased with the call, Howard shook his head and returned to the court to line up for Jordan's foul shots.

Howard had a funny moment earlier in the game when he accounted for Charlotte's only first half turnover when he inadvertently passed the ball to a wide open coach Steve Clifford. Clifford didn't seem to be expecting the rock.

CARTER-WILLIAMS PLAYS MORE: Michael Carter-Williams returned after not playing in the last two games and logged 14 minutes.

That came at the expense of rookie Malik Monk, who did not play.

"We've been waiting for him to get his conditioning up and get up to speed on everything," Hornets coach Steve Clifford said. "You lose six in a row, the defence has been bad — and it's not Malik's fault — it's just that's his position and you could see tonight he's a difference maker defensively, that's his strength. We've struggled with ball pressure."

Monk could see more time in Lamb can't play against the Timberwolves.

UP NEXT

Clippers: At New York on Monday night.

Hornets: Host Minnesota on Monday night.

By Steve Reed, The Associated Press