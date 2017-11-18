Western Illinois pummels Calvary, 102-25, for 3rd win

MACOMB, Ill. — Brandon Gilbeck scored 22 points, hitting 10 of his 11 shots from the field, as Western Illinois blasted Calvary University, 102-25 on Saturday night.

Calvary, from Kansas City, Mo., competes in the Association of Christian College Athletics, which has just 16 member schools across the United States.

Western Illinois raced to a 53-8 lead in the first half and outscored the Warriors 49-17 in the second half.

Lynrick Moxey finished with 15 points for the Leathernecks and Delo Bruster and Isaac Johnson each contributed 10.