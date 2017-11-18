Canda's career night leads Portland State over UC Riverside

LOS ANGELES — Bryce Canda had a career-high 20 points to go with 10 rebounds, four assists and four steals on Saturday and Portland State beat UC Riverside 94-82.

The Vikings (3-0) took the lead for good during a 17-3 run that ended at 37-27 on Deontae North's 3-pointer with 4:09 left in the first half. The lead stayed around 10 for most of the second half until Chance Murray pulled the Highlanders (1-2) within 83-76 on a 3-point play with 3:11 to go.

Ajani Kennedy added a 3 that cut the deficit to six, but Portland State made 11 of 16 free throws during the final 2:37.

Canda was 3 of 7 from 3-point range and the Vikings made 12 of 30 from the arc. North scored 15 points, Ryan Edwards added 14, Michael Mayhew 13 and Deante Strickland 12.