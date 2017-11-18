Irving, Brown help Celtics rally for 15th straight win

Irving, playing with a protective mask to protect a minor facial fracture, ended the game with a right-handed finger-roll layup, delighting a few thousand Boston fans who were chanting "MVP! MVP!" in the fourth quarter.

In 31 minutes, Irving made 10 of 12 shots, including five 3-pointers, and hit all five of his free throws.

Irving, frustrated that the mask was affecting his peripheral vision two nights ago, took it off to help Boston beat defending NBA champion Golden State by four points. He scored 16 points, but was just 4 for 16 from the field.

"I could see just a little bit more of the crowd tonight," Irving said. "The eye holes were a little bit bigger. The basket looked a little bit better. I was told to kind of keep it on, so it was a better fit."

The Celtics lead NBA in scoring defence, but they gave up 35 points in the first quarter and trailed by 15 entering the second.

"I think the biggest thing is that we can't keep digging these holes," Boston coach Brad Stevens said. "We need to put an emphasis on playing with pace and getting the ball to the other side of the floor."

Atlanta used a 16-0 run in the first to take a 15-point lead. But fueled by Marcus Smart and other reserves, Boston pulled within four twice in the second and cut the lead to six in the closing minutes on Brown's 3.

Marcus Morris and Jayson Tatum each had 14 points for Boston. John Collins scored 18 and Taurean Prince added 14 for Atlanta

TIP-INS

Celtics: Tatum was scoreless until he stole the ball and dunked to cut the lead to four in the third. The 19-year-old former Duke standout followed with an acrobatic, one-handed dunk on a fast break to make it 75-72 and had another dunk to put Boston up 78-77 near the end of the period. Tatum had all 14 of his points in the third.

Hawks: Prince is developing into a solid option on offence, spinning for a layup against Shane Larkin and floating a soft assist on Collins' dunk that put Atlanta up 84-82. But Prince has a substandard reputation as a defender, and coach Mike Budenholzer gave him an earful after calling timeout in the third. Prince had just missed an assignment that left Brown open to hit the big 3 from the left corner.

UP NEXT

Celtics: At Dallas on Monday night.

Hawks: At San Antonio on Monday night.

By George Henry, The Associated Press