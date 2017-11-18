Guice, Williams help No. 21 LSU top Tennessee 30-10

Heavy wind surrounding Neyland Stadium caused one goalpost to lean to the side more than an hour before the start of the game, though stadium workers straightened it out. The first half was played in a steady rain that started swirling just before the start of the second half when numerous light fixtures in the upper level briefly went out.

"We could've all cried and moaned about (the weather) or just go out there and keep pushing and fighting," Guice said.

LSU grabbed a 17-3 lead thanks in part to Callaway's two fumbles that set up Connor Culp's 30-yard field goal and Williams' 10-yard touchdown run. Callaway partially redeemed himself by catching a 46-yard touchdown pass to make it 17-10 at halftime.

"If you go to practice and see him work in catching punts and how he worked all week on the JUGS machine because of a left-footed punter and the spin being different, he's one of the hardest workers we have, in my opinion, in this program," Hoke said about Callaway. "I felt badly for him. The good thing is he bounced back."

Then the weather started wreaking more havoc.

Although the game was never delayed, the rain and wind made an immediate impact as Tennessee fumbled the second-half kickoff and recovered at its own 3.

Tennessee had to punt from deep in its own end, allowing LSU to start its next drive in Tennessee territory. That series ended with a Guice 3-yard touchdown run that extended LSU's lead to 23-10.

"I looked up and it seemed like someone had dumped a gallon of water in your face," said Tennessee tight end Ethan Wolf, who was blocking on that second-half kickoff.

BIG PICTURE

LSU: The Tigers rushed for just 9 yards on six carries in the first quarter against a Tennessee run defence that entered the weekend ranked 126th out of 129 Football Bowl Subdivision teams. But LSU ran 37 times for 191 yards the rest of the way.

Tennessee: Tennessee loved rolling the dice in its first game since the coaching change. Tennessee twice went for it on fourth-and-short from its own side of the field. One fourth-down gamble paid off and led to Aaron Medley's 45-yard field goal. The second gamble backfired when Grant Delpit stopped Guarantano at the Tennessee 21, leading to Williams' 6-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

KICKING CONCERNS

As well as LSU is playing, the Tigers need to solve their kicking issues. Culp has missed three extra-point attempts and has gone 1 of 4 on field-goal attempts over LSU's last two games.

MEDICAL REPORT

LSU was playing without injured starting linebackers Arden Key and Donnie Alexander, while Tennessee was starting its seventh different combination on the offensive line due to multiple injuries. Tennessee's offensive line included two true freshmen and two redshirt freshmen.

The lone non-freshman on Tennessee's starting offensive line — Jashon Robertson — got hurt in the second half. Robertson's injury forced walk-on Joe Keeler into the game.

UP NEXT

LSU hosts Texas A&M

Tennessee hosts Vanderbilt.

By Steve Megargee, The Associated Press