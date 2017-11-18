Sailor dies after being swept overboard in Clipper Race

FREMANTLE, Australia — An English sailor has died after being swept overboard in the Southern Ocean while competing in the Clipper Round the World Race.

Race organizers identified the sailor as Simon Speirs, 60 of Bristol, England, a crewman aboard the British yacht CV30.

Organizers said Speirs was on the foredeck, assisting with a headsail change when he was washed overboard during the third of the race's 13 legs, finishing in Fremantle, Australia. Although he was attached by his safety tether, Spiers became separated from the yacht in rough seas with winds gusting to 40 knots.

Spiers was recovered by the skipper and crew within 36 minutes and CPR was administered but he did not regain consciousness.