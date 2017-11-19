Harden scores 29 to lead Rockets past Grizzlies 105-83

Memphis pulled within two late in the second quarter, but Houston led 59-50 at the break. The Rockets continued to pull away after halftime, limiting the Grizzlies to just 33 points in the last two quarters.

"We all know that the only way we're going to go far in the playoffs is defensively," Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said. "You've got to be a bear. Tonight, we were."

TIP-INS

Rockets: Eric Gordon converted a four-point play late in the first half. ... Houston has won five straight on the road. ... Houston is 11-1 when leading after the third quarter. ... Capela recorded his 11th double-double of the season. ... Houston made its first 11 free throws before Nene missed one in the third quarter. .Memphis' 83 points were a season-low for a Rockets opponent.

Grizzlies: It was Parsons' first start of the season. ... Memphis (7-8) fell below .500 for the first time this season. The Grizzlies started the season 5-1.

SEE YOU NEXT YEAR

The Rockets and Grizzlies split their four-game season series. They have split the season series the last five years.

FRUSTRATION

Gasol spent a good amount of time after the game explaining his feelings about the Grizzlies' play. He said it took him 20 minutes to gather his thoughts before addressing the media.

"The only thing I can say is (I) apologize because that's not what our fans are used to seeing," he said. "We've got to figure it out, and the only way I know to do that is working."

UP NEXT

Rockets: Host Denver on Wednesday.

Grizzlies: Host Portland on Monday night.

By Clay Bailey, The Associated Press