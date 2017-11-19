Texas A&M rallies to top Mississippi 31-24

Ole Miss managed just 66 total yards in the second half.

"The defence did a really nice job in the second half of creating more negative yardage plays," Sumlin said. "Forced the issue a little bit with their quarterback and that translated into them not putting any points on the scoreboard in the second half."

The two teams traded touchdowns throughout the first half until the final minute, when Gary Wunderlich kicked a 28-yard field goal to give Ole Miss a 24-21 lead going into the break. But the second half was a different story for the Rebels.

"We couldn't get any rhythm," Ole Miss interim coach Matt Luke said. "We struggled to protect to our passer. Too many penalties. We just didn't get it done in the second half."

THE TAKEAWAY

Texas A&M: It's a solid road win for the Aggies. The offence is much more balanced with Starkel at quarterback and the defence was terrific in the second half. Texas A&M should provide a tough test for LSU in the regular-season finale next weekend.

Ole Miss: The Rebels had a frustrating second half after scoring 24 points before halftime. Ta'amu had his worst game as a starter and was constantly bothered by Texas A&M's defensive pressure. A.J. Brown caught seven passes for 70 yards and a touchdown, but also had three drops that hurt the Rebels.

"There's nothing we can do about this but move on," Ta'amu said. "We play Mississippi State in five days and that's a challenge."

UP NEXT

Texas A&M travels to face LSU on Saturday.

Ole Miss travels to face rival Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving night.

By David Brandt, The Associated Press