Unbeaten Maryland rallies past Bucknell 80-78

Cowan scored 17, Huerter added 16 and freshman centre Bruno Fernando had 14 points and nine rebounds. Morsell scored 12 of his 15 points after halftime.

Stephen Brown led Bucknell (0-4) with 23 points, Thomas contributed 17 and Nana Foulland added 15.

Bucknell shot 65 per cent from the field in the first half, including 7 for 10 beyond the arc.

After the Bison stretched out the Maryland defence with long-range jumpers, Foulland made an array of dunks and layups to help Bucknell expand its 30-27 lead to 15 at the break.

"For us, in the first half we didn't miss any shots and then in the second half, we missed some shots we could have made," Bucknell coach Nathan Davis said.

Both teams were playing for the fourth time in nine days. Bucknell's trek included road matchups against defending NCAA champion North Carolina and Arkansas.

The Bison showed their mettle at UNC, cutting a 16-point deficit to 59-48 before losing by 12.

The script changed in this one, but the result was the same.

JACKSON HOT AND COLD

With Melo Trimble gone, the Terrapins are counting on Jackson to be a scorer this season. He went 3 for 11 from the floor, but he hit two clutch shots down the stretch and grabbed 10 rebounds.

"He made some big-time plays for us," Turgeon said.

HISTORY LESSON

Bucknell fell to 0-8 against Maryland and 2-22 against teams in the Big Ten at the time of the game. The Bison beat Purdue in 2012 and Penn State in 2013.

BIG PICTURE

Bucknell: This was tough opening stretch for the Bison, who played teams from the SEC, ACC and Big Ten in a span of seven days. Bucknell didn't win any of them, but can take consolation in knowing that the competition in the Patriot League can't possibly be any more challenging.

Maryland: The Terrapins won the game despite receiving a serious scare. After handily defeating Butler on Wednesday, Maryland looked like a completely different team — one that must improve significantly to be a force in the Big Ten.

UP NEXT

Bucknell: Opens its home schedule on Monday night against Siena.

Maryland: Concludes a four-game homestand against Jackson State on Monday night.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

By David Ginsburg, The Associated Press