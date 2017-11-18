Wolford, Wake Forest upset No. 25 NC State 30-24

Matt Colburn had an 11-yard touchdown run for Wake Forest.

THE TAKEAWAY

N.C. State: The Wolfpack seemingly had the ball all night — running 94 offensive plays to Wake Forest's 56, holding a 22-minute advantage in time of possession and outgaining the Demon Deacons 502-334. But it all came down to the two late turnovers in or near the end zone that will keep this N.C. State team from a 10-win season after Doeren had set that as the team's top remaining goal.

"You wouldn't think that would happen right there, but that's the game," Doeren said about the statistical disparity. "Got to make the plays when they're there."

Wake Forest: Call it a statement victory for the Demon Deacons, who had lost three in a row to their instate Atlantic Division rivals and hadn't beaten a ranked opponent in the regular season under Clawson — though they did knock off No. 23 Temple in the Military Bowl last year.

HAPPY HINES

Hines finished with eight catches for 139 yards in addition to the three scores, giving him his first back-to-back 100-yard games. He admitted his post-touchdown celebrations were modeled after N.C. State DE Bradley Chubb's sack dances: "I liked that sack dance, it's pretty cool, but yeah, that was his."

BIG NUMBERS

These Demon Deacons are the highest-scoring team in school history , upping their point total to 388 with two games remaining. The 2007 team held the old mark with 362 points. Wake Forest has come a long way from the running jokes about that 0-0 end-of-regulation score against Virginia Tech in 2014 that turned into a punchline on social media. "I forced our offence to play slow the first couple of years because we were so good on defence and we weren't as good on offence," Clawson said. "That was my call. ... This year, with the offensive skill that we have ... I thought this was the year we could take the training wheels off."

INJURY REPORT

N.C. State's offence was somewhat shorthanded with key receiver Steph Louis (ankle) not in uniform, and top rusher Nyheim Hines left in the second half after he was hit hard on a punt return he fumbled. "It hurts when you don't have all your guys out there," Doeren said. "We had enough players to win the game. We just didn't make enough plays. That's the bottom line."

UP NEXT

N.C. State: Plays host to rival North Carolina on Saturday.

Wake Forest: Plays host to rival Duke on Saturday.

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

By Joedy McCreary, The Associated Press