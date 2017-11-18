McNeese tops Lamar, 13-3; hopes 9 wins earns an FCS berth

BEAUMONT, Texas — James Tabary found Tavarious Battiste for a 46-yard touchdown pass early in the second quarter and Gunnar Raborn kicked a pair of field goals and McNeese knocked off Lamar, 13-3 on Saturday night.

The victory gives the Cowboys nine wins, with hopes of earning an at-large berth in the FCS playoffs for a Southland Conference record 17th time. McNeese ends the regular season on a three-game win streak with wins in nine of their last 10 games. The tournament field will be announced Sunday morning.

Tabary completed 16 of 37 passes for 206 yards, with two interceptions.

Cowboys' tight end Lawayne Ross caught five passes to give him 42 through 11 games and is just two shy of the school record 44 by a tight end set by Chris Fontenot in a 15-game season, including playoffs.