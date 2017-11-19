Sanders helps Idaho late in 63-54 win over Sam Houston State

MOSCOW, Idaho — Victor Sanders had a key pair of 3s late in the second half and finished with 22 points to help Idaho beat Sam Houston State 63-54 on Saturday night.

Sanders made back-to-back 3-pointers followed by a trio of free throws at the end of a 15-2 run that gave the Vandals (2-1) a 57-47 lead with just over three minutes left. The Bearkats (2-1) cut the deficit to six, but Idaho made 6 of 8 free throws to secure the win.

Sam Houston State briefly took control early in the second half with a 17-6 run and led 44-38.

Nate Sherwood added 14 points and Perrion Callandret 12 for Idaho, which had a fast start to the game and led by as many as 13 before going into the break with a 30-27 edge.