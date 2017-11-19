Schenn scores in OT, Blues beat Canucks 4-3

Vancouver looked to have gone back ahead by two in the final minute of the period, but Thomas Vanek's goal was waved off after it was judged a St. Louis player touched the puck with his hand on a delayed penalty seconds before it entered the net.

Boeser, who leads the Canucks in scoring with seven goals and 10 assists despite playing just 17 of Vancouver's 20 games, got his team on the board at 11:44 of the first after winning consecutive puck battles down low against two Blues.

The 21-year-old rookie eventually wheeled out of the corner and fired a shot that went through the legs of St. Louis defenceman Carl Gunnarsson and shortside on Allen, with Bo Horvat providing a screen in front.

Vancouver had a couple of other opportunities to extend the lead before Edmundson hit the post at the other end.

St. Louis eventually tied the game with 1:26 left in the period when Parayko blasted a one-timer from a Stastny feed for his second of the campaign.

The goal came after what looked like a dubious Blues line change where as many as nine St. Louis skaters appeared to be on the ice in the moments right before Parayko's blast.

The Canucks now head out on a six-game road trip that will see them visit Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, New Jersey, New York (against the Rangers and Islanders), and Nashville.

Notes: Granlund's short-handed effort was his first goal and point in nine games. ... Parayko and Edmundson's goals were St. Louis' league-leading 20th and 21st by a defenceman. ... Canucks defencemen Christopher Tanev (hand) and Troy Stecher (knee) took part in the morning skate and will join the team when it flies to Philadelphia on Sunday. ... Vancouver is 6-3-0 on the road this season. ... The Canucks don't play at home again until Dec. 2 against Toronto.

---

By Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press